james-jordan-fuels-white-privilege-racism-debate-after-referring-to-this-morning-guest-as-‘this-black-woman’

Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has added further outrage to the racism debate about white privilege by referring to a This Morning guest as ‘this black woman’.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu appeared on Monday’s episode of the ITV breakfast show and was praised for the way she schooled presenter Phillip Schofield on the topic of white privilege in the UK.

Their debate was spawned off the back of the racism debate surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have decided to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

James, 41, weighed into the argument to defend Phillip tweeting: ‘This black woman on This Morning talking about Harry and Megan is racist against “WHITE” people. FACT!!! [sic]’

However, his choices of words to describe Dr Shola did not go unnoticed and earned him much backlash.

Responding to the professional ballroom dancer’s tweet, Dr Shola hit back: ‘Hey James “this black woman” on @thismorning has a name – say my name.

‘Your tweet proves my point on #WhitePrivilege denying racism against Meghan. You’re either deliberately obtuse about #racism or willfully ignorant in enabling it.

‘Go. Educate. Yourself.’

Dr Shola was defended by many others who agreed that James had only proved her point.

‘She said absolutely nothing that was racist. She explained calmly and clearly how a racist system excuses, denies or glosses over racist comments / actions such as the media’s coverage of Meghan Markle. You’re just proving her point by trying to turn the argument against her,’ they said.

Another agreed: ‘This black woman’ has a name and a doctorate it would be polite to acknowledge that. The hatred that Dr Shola is receiving, is exactly what is wrong with this country. If you deny the experiences of Black people, you are not standing with these women, YOU are against them.’

‘She made absolutely no racist remarks whatsoever. She poignantly stated the facts in a calm but passionate way. Not all white people are racist – but all white people have been raised in a culture that has always held bias towards those of a different race,’ another replied to James.

During her heated debate with This Morning’s Phillip, Dr Shola explained why the heavy criticism against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is deep-rooted in racism.

When Phillip asked what examples she could give of this, the lawyer and political activist argued: ‘That is another problem. When people keep asking “what examples” it makes me question, where have you been the last two years? What have you been reading? What have you been listening to?’

The daytime host then admitted he didn’t see it, and explained: ‘I’ve been reading some criticism, but I haven’t personally read anything that I could say was based on racism.’

Dr Shola then explained: ‘‘This is part of the problem…

‘White privilege whitewashes racist and inflammatory language as unconscious bias. It perpetuates the bigotry of intolerant white people as ignorant, it defends and protects their private views once spoken as misspeak, and then it camouflages racist behaviour as error of judgement.’

She then went on to use Meghan and Harry’s son Archie being compared to a chimpanzee last year by radio host Danny Baker as the perfect example of this.





