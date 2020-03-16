James Gunn Has 10 Movies for You to Stream While Locked in Self-Quarantine

As the drama and disruption that is coronavirus continues, people are looking for ways to temporarily forget the chaos that seems to be sweeping the globe. Thankfully, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is here to perhaps assist you with that, as well as offer you a way to best use your time should you currently be under self-isolation. Gunn has taken to social media to suggest ten movies that are well worth your time, and might just help you get over the COVID-19 worry, even if just for a moment.

James Gunn’s recommendation list is just varied enough to appeal to almost everyone, with an assortment of movies from all around the world. He has also chosen a lot of movies that flew under the radar, which not only increases the chance of most people having never seen them, but also giving movie fans the opportunity to see something they might not have otherwise.

As you likely already know, COVID-19 has caused untold disruption to the entertainment industry, with many high-profile releases being pushed back including No Time to Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II and Fast 9, which has been delayed for a whole year.

Director James Gunn meanwhile is currently working on comic book caper The Suicide Squad, a semi-sequel to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. The movie stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, and Michael Rooker and will once again follow the adventures of the supervillain black-ops team. This comes to us from James Gunn.

Gunn’s approach to the ongoing situation is to be calm but sensible in these tumultuous times, and what better way to do so than park yourself on the sofa and watch some great movies. He followed up his calls for social distancing with a top ten list, and it contains some real cinematic gems.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) – directed by Paul Mazursky

Uber-’70’s dramedy Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice has some of the greatest dialogue of all time. The naturalistic acting was a huge influence on me, and the Elliot Gould/Dyan Cannon bedroom scene is one of my all-time favorites.

Villainess (2017) – directed by Jung Byung-gil

As revolutionary to actions films as was The Matrix, Fury Road, and The Raid, and yet this South Korean film was seen by so many fewer people in the States.

Pretty Poison (1968) – directed by Noel Black

Dark comedy starring Tuesday Weld as a coquettish sociopath and Anthony Perkins as a lonely dude caught in her web. Shockingly funny and not dated.

The Wanderers (1979) – directed by Philip Kaufman

The strangest and most beautiful street gang film ever (yes, EVER) – in turns exciting, touching, and surrealistic – a populist art film.

Mother (2009) – directed by Bong Joon-ho

Long before Parastite, and after the Host, Bong Joon-ho made this film about a mother’s undying – some would say almost psychotic – love for her son. My favorite of his films.

One Cut of the Dead (2017) – directed by Shinichirou Ueda

To tell you anything about this movie could hurt it – but if you love zombies and filmmaking and joy, this is the movie for you while you #Quarantineandchill.

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009) – directed by Werner Herzog

I’ve recommended this to some friends who thought I was nuts. But to my mind it’s one of the greatest films of the 2000’s. Leave it up to Herzog to use off-the-rails Nic Cage to full effect.

The Yellow Sea (2010) – directed by Na Hong-jin

Another great South Korean action film, gritty and over-the-top and practical where Villainess is stylized. Perhaps the greatest non-car chase scene ever.

Hail the Conquering Hero (1944) – directed by Preston Sturges

I could probably just recommend every Preston Sturges movie ever – but this little gem is one of the least-seen and probably my favorite. He is the true pioneer of what writer-directors like me do today.

Duck You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971) – directed by Sergio Leone

Leone is one of my favorite directors. This is probably my second favorite film of his after Once Upon a Time in the West, and is the one that’s been the most forgotten.