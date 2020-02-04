james-gallagher-forced-to-withdraw-from-bellator-dublin-main-event-due-to-injury-with-leah-mccourt-moved-up

James Gallagher has withdrawn from his Bellator Dublin headliner against Cal Ellenor after picking up an undisclosed injury.

Bantamweight challenger Gallagher, a teammate of UFC star Conor McGregor, had been scheduled to headline the 22 February card at the 3Arena in the Irish capital. But for a second time in six months, his bout with Sunderland’s Ellenor has been shelved.

Belfast featherweight Leah McCourt has now been moved up to the main event slot – taking on Judith Ruis in the first women’s fight to headline an MMA show in Ireland.

Gallagher and Ellenor were originally scheduled to meet on the promotion’s last visit to Dublin in September.

‘The Strabanimal’ instead fought late stand-in Roman Salazar, submitting him in just 35 seconds.

His withdrawal from next month’s show serves as another big blow to the card after Peter Queally was forced to withdraw from his meeting with former world champion Brent Primus.