james-corden-teases-tonight’s-‘late-late-show’-homefest-special-with-will-ferrell-singing-snoop-&-more

Not we all haven’t seen a big-name actor washing his hands while singing “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” right? Well, for anyone who somehow have missed it over the years, James Corden has posted a clip of Will Ferrell doing just that. Watch it below.

The video is culled from Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special, which airs at 10 tonight on CBS. The primetime hour also features Corden in his garage chatting virtually with Ferrell and David Blaine along with musical performances by the likes of Billie Eilish and Finneas, BTS, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Andrea Bocelli.

All of the guests are appearing from their homes as the world keeps its social distance during the coronavirus crisis. Corden had been the only late-night host not posting videos from his home, apart from an emotional appearance to introduce a repeat of his first episode on the fifth anniversary of the show.

Along with the Ferrell clip, The Late Late Show also tweeted out a few other tidbits from tonight’s special. Here is a sampling: