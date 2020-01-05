james-corden-slammed-for-being-cast-in-netflix-lesbian-love-story-the-prom-after-gavin-and-stacey-christmas-special

James Corden is facing backlash after being cast in a Netflix lesbian love story.

The talk show host is one of the big names to star in the film adaptation of the musical The Prom, alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

However, fans are clapping back at the casting because James recently wrote and starred in the Gavin And Stacey Christmas special – which featured the offensive word ‘f’.

In one karaoke scene, Bryn (Rob Brydon) and Nessa (Ruth Jones) sang The Pogues’ Christmas classic The Fairytale Of New York.

Viewers were left divided over the decision to include the uncensored lyrics ‘cheap lousy ft’ in the song.

The slur used to put down members of the LGBT community has been all but eradicated for use in media – except for when Fairytale of New York plays across the holidays.

On Friday, Netflix announced that James will be starring in The Prom – the adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway show about a lesbian high school student who isn’t allowed to bring a female date.

The official account wrote: ‘Ryan Murphy directs this story of a lesbian teenager who’s banned from attending the big dance with her girlfriend.

‘The injustice prompts a cast of Broadway eccentrics to descend on the small Indiana town to fight back. Mery Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman star.’

Fans still incensed by the inclusion of the slur in Gavin And Stacey were further enraged by the decision to cast James in an LGBT film.

‘STOP CASTING JAMES CORDEN IN LGBT FILMS HE’S A TT,’ one user wrote.

Another added, ‘Haven’t lesbian teenagers suffered enough? James Corden?’ while a third wrote: ‘Had me at lesbian, lost me at James Corden.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted James’ reps for comment.

Gavin And Stacey’s Ruth Jones had defended the decision not to censor the slur ahead of the contentious Christmas special scene airing, telling The Sun it was a ‘different climate’.

‘We have to remain true to the characters, to who they were.

‘Characters in Gavin & Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe. So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful.’

She went on: ‘But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness.’





