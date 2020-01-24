james-corden-reacts-to-carpool-karaoke-revelation-that-he-doesn’t-even-drive-the-car

James Corden has spoken out over the revelation that he doesn’t actually drive the car during his infamous Carpool Karaoke episodes.

Viewers are feeling a little betrayed after a video emerged of the Gavin And Stacey star out and about in LA with Justin Bieber, filming for his Late Late Show segment.

However, the clip showed the 41-year-old’s car being towed around town, shattering everyone’s illusions that he drives guests himself.

And, after fans flocked to Twitter to reveal their shock – and understandable trust issues – the host mocked their confusion.

Sharing a snap of himself and Samuel L Jackson on stools in front of a steering wheel, recreating that infamous Pulp Fiction scene, he joked: ‘Guys, we don’t even use a real car.’

This is way too much for us to deal with.

guys, we don’t even use a real car pic.twitter.com/O0sxMwNFtP — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 23, 2020

James’ followers were having none of it, comparing his revelation to the moment they found out Father Christmas isn’t real.

Yes, seriously.

‘My whole life is a lie now….,’ a Twitter user replied.

‘It’s ruined my whole year finding out you don’t actually drive the car #scammed,’ a fan commented.

While one fumed: ‘This shattered my dreams. It brought me flashbacks of when I was told that Santa was not real #deceived.’

And another joked: ‘Next thing you’re gonna tell us that it isn’t actually you but your secret twin who has been doing the carpool karaoke (sic).’

Well, anything is possible now…

Carpool Karaoke is featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which airs on CBS in the US.





