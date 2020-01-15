james-corden-admits-to-wearing-spanx-under-his-suits-but-wants-to-break-‘free’

James Corden isn’t too proud to admit that he wears Spanx under his suits to create that streamlined look, but he’s hoping to break ‘free’.

The Gavin & Stacey star is known for wearing snazzy suits on his hit US series The Late Late Show but viewers probably had no idea that underneath it all, he was likely wearing a pair of shapewear.

Join the club, James!

Sharing his undergarment secret, on the show, James said: ‘I think I’m making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx. I’m not even joking.’

But it seems James may be throwing his shapewear in the bin as he hopes to forgo the garment at least once this year.

‘My New Year’s resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx,’ he revealed.

We fully support you James, Spanx or no Spanx.

Speaking to Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul who were guests on the show, James added: ‘It’ll be like I’m suddenly free, Ru! I won’t know what to do! I’ll be breathing.’

He then teased: ‘You’ll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It’ll be my first ever Instagram Story.’

Last year, the 41-year-old actor revealed how he used to struggle to get roles because of his weight.

Speaking to The Sunday People, James said: ‘Decisions when I started were only made on the way I looked. They were like, “You look like this, so you will work your way to playing a bubbly judge or something”.’

He added: ‘I would audition twice a month and go up to London and not get it. At the time it would be demoralising. The only thing that separates an amateur and a professional is rejection, when you are either told you are too fat or your ears are too big.’

Well it’s safe to say that James has pretty much taken Hollywood by storm as he’s starred in big blockbuster movies like Into The Woods, Trolls, Ocean’s Eight and Peter Rabbit.





