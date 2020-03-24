james-bond-star-olga-kurylenko-says-she-has-‘completely-recovered’-from-covid-19

For Quick Alerts

The Ukrainian-born actor has been sharing updates on her Instagram profile, and the recent post says the actor is doing better. She shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting with her son near the fireplace while wearing a face mask. “I have completely recovered,” she began her post. Kurylenko was diagnosed with COVID-19 almost two weeks ago, in the post she recalls her symptoms over the last two weeks, and wrote, “For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired,” she said. View this post on Instagram Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E – is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C – goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) – anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc – helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8: 15am PDT “By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!” she added. Olga Kurylenko confessed she is “enjoying” this time to reflect and spend more time with her son. Kurylenko first revealed about her positive COVID-19 test on March 17 through an Instagram post. Yesterday, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson also announced that two weeks after being diagnosed in Australia, the couple is now doing better. He wrote on his twitter account, “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. He also encouraged people to practice social distancing, a guideline-recommended by experts to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.” Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was declared a pandemic earlier this month by the World Health Organisation. According to recent reports it has claimed over 14,000 lives across the world since it first spread in China Wuhan early this year. Many countries have gone under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel virus. Tom Hanks Says He And Rita Wilson ‘Feel Better’, Assures Fans ‘This Too Shall Pass’ ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Sophia Myles’ Father Dies Of Coronavirus Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 10: 36 [IST]