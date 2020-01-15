james-bond-producer-rules-out-female-007-as-daniel-craig’s-replacement-ahead-of-no-time-to-die

James Bond fans won’t be getting a female spy any time soon, and we’re a little devastated.

Daniel Craig recently confirmed the upcoming film No Time To Die will be his last stint as the infamous spy, leading many to wonder who exactly will replace him.

But producer Barbara Broccoli confirmed that, while they are on the hunt for the next actor to step into 007’s tuxedo, it will definitely not be a woman.

Speaking about his replacement, she said: ‘He can be of any colour, but he is male.

‘I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it.

‘I think women are far more interesting than that,’ she added to Variety.

Lashana Lynch had been tipped to take over the legendary role, after it was revealed that she will be introduced to audiences as the ‘new 007’.

And Priyanka Chopra even threw her name into the hat, getting us all shaken and stirred.

The idea of a female James Bond has created a huge debate between die-hard Bond fans, with Piers Morgan leading the charge to keep the character as a man.

After Bond girl Jane Seymour suggested it was time for a change, he fumed: ‘I love Jane Seymour, absolutely think she’s wonderful, but this is so wrong.

‘We don’t need a female James Bond, because his name is James Bond.

‘If you want to have your own spy hero, go and create one. Write one. Go and write one yourself. Jane Seymour can go and write one.

‘James Bond is a male name. Name me one other woman called James. There aren’t any. There are no women called James.’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter, James, might beg to differ there, hun.

Disagreeing completely, Pierce Brosnan – who starred as Bond in four films – previously insisted: ‘We’ve watched the guys do it for 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.

‘I think it would be exciting.’

No Time To Die is out in cinemas in April, with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Lashana joining Daniel in the fray.

Billie Eilish delighted fans when she was confirmed to be performing the theme tune – with many tipping her for an Oscar.

No Time To Die is in cinemas on 2 April.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Adele’s transformation is about ‘treating her body better and being a healthier mum’ not just weight loss

MORE: Fortnite announce plans to release skins for Ninja and it’s not going to stop there





