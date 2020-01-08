james-blunt-admits-he-speaks-with-a-‘stupid-accent’-but-insists-‘posh-people-have-feelings-too’

Please spare a thought for James Blunt.

The star has lamented being posh, insisting the upper echelons have feelings too – despite being the grandmaster of social media trolling (it’s a compliment, we promise).

The You’re Beautiful star and former British Army officer has poked fun at himself in a recent interview, admitting he speaks with a ‘stupid accent’ and says the abuse he cops for being posh is ‘entirely justified’.

Speaking with TV presenter Natalie Pinkham’s In The Pink podcast, he said: ‘Any grief I’ve had for being a posh tw*t is entirely justified. I speak with an incredibly stupid accent.

‘But whether or not I deserve being in the music business, it should just be about the music.

‘And music that is emotionally charged then anybody can feel it. You know what, posh people have feelings too.’

Yeah, yeah, we hear you James.

The star, 45, attended the pricey but elite £41,775-a-year Harrow School, but conceded he works in an industry that is ‘very shallow’, adding ‘people think being mean to others means you get some cool brownie points’.

James lives in Ibiza with his wife Sofia Wellesley, and addressed the ‘incredible’ carbon footprint he creates by touring the world, saying he’s ‘entirely hypocritical about it’.

Hey, his words.

‘My wife is very active in helping the ocean regenerate and is currently studying a masters in sustainability, and then there’s me who creates this incredible carbon footprint by travelling the world on these tours,’ James said.

‘I do talk about it a lot and we plant a tree for every ticket that we buy online and my house in Ibiza is effectively off-grid.

‘We have water from a well, and heat from a sun is my heating and my power.

‘But nothing is ever going to make up for my carbon footprint so I can’t do any preaching because I am one of the most guilty.’

Listen to the full interview on the Pinkers Meets James Blunt podcast.





