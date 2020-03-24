james-blake-covers-radiohead’s-‘no-surprises’-and-more-in-his-quarantine-livestream

As many people from across the globe remain inside to curb the spread of the coronavirus, musicians are aiming to keep fans entertained in clever ways. Artists like Ben Gibbard, Charli XCX, and Orville Peck, among a number of others, have hosted livestream concerts and events from the comfort of their own home. James Blake followed suit with a lengthy livestreamed concert from his living room Monday. The singer played a variety of hits, reserving some time to cover Radiohead’s classic track “No Surprises.”

Blake performed a concert for his followers on Instagram live from his home. Accompanied by Jameela Jamil off-camera, the singer dove into his catalog to pull out hits like “Retrograde.” But Blake also performed a variety of covers. The singer once again stripped down Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” and took a stab at a cover of Feist’s “The Limit To Your Love” and Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed.”

Watch Blake perform a cover of Radiohead’s “No Surprises” above. Below, check out his covers of Billie Eilish, Feist, and Frank Ocean.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.