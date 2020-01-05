James Anderson: I still love the challenge of Test cricket and I want it to continue – the injury rehab was worth it

James Anderson said that his performance in the second Test against South Africa, when he claimed 5-40 before England’s batsmen built a healthy lead on day three, is why he still wants to play in the format and made his rehabilitation work in recent months all worthwhile.
“I sat down at the end of day two and that feeling is what I’d missed: that proper hard day of Test cricket, that proper graft,” said Anderson, who became the oldest quick bowler to take a five-wicket haul for England since Freddie Brown in 1951. “That’s why I still want to play cricket, that’s what I get a buzz off.
“I love that challenge that Test cricket brings, putting in the hard yards in the field, having to really graft for your wickets, having to try different things, different fields, different plans. That’s what I love about the game and that’s why I want to keep playing. It is satisfying when you do get the wickets but [on Sunday] I thought we all bowled well.
“You’re sweaty and you know you’ve put a shift in. It makes all that hard work I’ve put in and the frustration of missing three or four months worthwhile. It’s pleasing to be back.”
Anderson’s 28th five-fer of his Test career took him above Sir Ian Botham’s tally of 27. Only six bowlers have taken more five-wicket hauls.
“It’s nice to see my name above him, someone of his stature and what he did for the game,” Anderson said. “It makes me quite proud but it’s certainly not why I play the game and hopefully I can add to it in the next few years.”
England closed day three on 218-4, a lead of 264 runs, with Sibley unbeaten on 85, after batting for two minutes short of six hours.
“I think we’ve done really well,” Anderson said. “With the bat we showed some real grit at the top of the order. Dom Sibley played brilliantly and Rooty came in and played positively, which helped us. That partnership will stand us in good stead for tomorrow.”
Anderson was impressed with Sibley’s contribution, which was the first Test 50 of his career. “He’s shown good signs in his career so far – he hasn’t gone on until Sunday but he’s made some good starts in his Test career. It’s just about getting that confidence and now he’s gone on he knows he can do it, so hopefully he can push on tomorrow and push on in his career as well.
“We’ve not only seen that he has the ability to score runs in Test cricket but he’s got the mentality to open the batting, and score big runs and stay at the crease for a long time. That’s what we’ve been missing for a couple of years.”
England have not won at Newlands since 1957, while South Africa have lost just two Tests on the ground since readmission. While England dominated the third day, Anderson said that there were indications that the wicket had flattened out, and England would want to set South Africa “350-plus minimum” to win the Test. “We’ve seen if you are patient as a batsman you can score runs and stick around for a long period of time. So as bowlers, we’re going to have to make sure we are on the money when we come to bowl again.”
Fellow fast bowler Mark Wood bowled on the outfield at lunch, and continues to make progress to be fit for the third Test, which begins in Port Elizabeth on January 16.