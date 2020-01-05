james-anderson-breaks-sir-ian-botham-record-as-england-take-control-of-second-south-africa-test

James Anderson broke Sir Ian Botham’s record for the most five-wicket hauls taken by an England bowler as the tourists took control of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

After losing the opening Test by over 100 runs, England needed a response at Newlands and appear in a good position to level the four-match series with two days of this contest remaining.

England only made 269 in their first innings but Anderson’s 28th five-wicket haul – plus wickets from Stuart Broad and Sam Curran – ensured Joe Root’s side secured a lead.

Dom Sibley’s maiden Test half-century, fifty from Root and minor contributions from Joe Denly and Zak Crawley then took England’s lead beyond 250 by the close of play on day three.

Trailing by 54 overnight, South Africa set out to frustrate England this morning and secure first-innings parity but lost their ninth wicket to the first ball of the day as Anderson found Kagiso Rabada’s edge.

England’s record wicket-taker brought an end to the South African innings shortly after as No. 11 Anrich Nortje was caught by the reliable Ben Stokes, who took an English record five catches.

Finishing with figures of 5-40 from 19 overs, 37-year-old Anderson overtook Botham with his 28th Test five-for. Among fast bowlers, only Glenn McGrath and Richard Hadlee have taken more.

Despite surrendering a first-innings deficit, South Africa could have wrestled their way back into the match with early wickets against an inexperienced and unproven England top-order.

Kent batsman Crawley departed for 25 but Sibley and Denly combined to put on 73 in an afternoon session in which England took control of the match.

Denly was out hooking shortly before tea but Root provided superb support to Sibley, who looked increasingly fluent as he passed fifty for the first time in an England shirt.

While Sibley looked to frustrate the hosts and bat time, England’s captain produced a fluent innings and acknowledged a 46th Test half-century as his team’s lead surpassed 250.

Root was dismissed late in the day for 61 and nightwatchman Dom Bess nicked off with what turned out to be the final ball of day three.

But England, hoping to level the series in Cape Town, remain well on top going into day four with a lead of 264. Opening batsman Sibley will resume on 85 not out.

MORE: India captain Kohli slams plans for four-day Test cricket

MORE: Ponting names four England players in his team of the decade





