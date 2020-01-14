jameela-jamil-drags-james-jordan-over-‘this-black-woman’-tweet-and-wants-to-‘starve-him-of-attention’

Jameela Jamil has lashed out at James Jordan after he described a This Morning guest as ‘this black woman’, and has called for him to be ‘muted’ on Twitter.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James weighed into the row between This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu over the racism which Meghan Markle has been subjected to since announcing her abdication from being a senior member of the Royal Family alongside Prince Harry.

James, 41, tweeted: ‘This black woman on This Morning talking about Harry and Megan is racist against “WHITE” people. FACT!!! [sic]’

His description of Dr Shola as ‘this black women’ earned him backlash, notably from Jameela who accused him of being an attention-seeker.

‘He’s clearly begging for the Piers Morgan/Katy Hopkins Shock culture/Bigotry-based-Notoriety-Will-make-a-Name-for-You career trajectory,’ Jameela tweeted.

The Good Place actress advised her others: ‘Don’t respond. Don’t follow. Block/mute and tell your followers to do the same. Starve the troll of attention til he goes and educates himself.’

Dr Shola also responded to James’ remark and used him to once again prove her point about racism and white privilege in the UK.

‘Hey James “this black woman” on @thismorning has a name – say my name,’ she hit back.

‘Your tweet proves my point on #WhitePrivilege denying racism against Meghan. You’re either deliberately obtuse about #racism or willfully ignorant in enabling it.

‘Go. Educate. Yourself.’

During her heated debate with This Morning’s Phillip, Dr Shola explained why the heavy criticism against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is deep-rooted in racism.

When Phillip asked what examples she could give of this, the lawyer and political activist argued:‘That is another problem. When people keep asking “what examples” it makes me question, where have you been the last two years? What have you been reading? What have you been listening to?’

Other celebrities to defend Meghan against the racist rhetoric, includes Stormzy who said the ‘hatred’ towards her isn’t ‘credible’.





