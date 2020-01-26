jak’s-dying-wish-was-to-set-up-a-centre-to-help-other-children-with-cancer

It did not immediately occur to 15-year-old Jak Trueman that his sore throat was caused by cancer. It started in 2014, when he came back from a school trip feeling a bit tired, like he had a bad cold.

“Then he went to Tenerife with his girlfriend’s parents, and when he came back he was so quiet”, says Allison Barr, his mother. This was totally out of character for Jak, a keen footballer who played in goal for his county, West Lothian.

His symptoms steadily got worse, with Jak suffering from bad stomach upsets and feeling faint. One day, “he got dressed to go to school and almost collapsed”, says Barr.

After three trips to the GP in a fortnight, Jak was referred to St John’s Hospital in Livingston where he got a diagnosis: he had gamma delta T-cell lymphoma, an extremely rare type of leukaemia that is near-impossible to treat.

“The doctors said ‘don’t Google it’,” remembers Barr. “There was no survival rate: no one had survived for five years.”