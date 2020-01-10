jake-paul-‘fell-out-of-love’-with-tana-mongeau-as-he-reflects-on-marriage-after-split

Jake Paul has admitted that he ‘fell out of love’ with his wife Tana Mongeau, with the YouTube couple splitting after six months of marriage.

The pair, who tied the knot in a flashy Las Vegas wedding, made it clear they’re still great friends, with Tana supporting her ex at his recent press conference.

And Jake hasn’t been afraid to talk openly about the reasons behind the split.

‘Tana’s been super supportive. We ended things on great terms, we’re friends,’ he said, before adding to Page Six: ‘I guess I fell in love with the sport of boxing and fell out of love with Tana.’

He added that he’ll be taking his mum as his date to his upcoming fight against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

However, we’re sure Tana’s not too bothered about Jake’s comments, considering she wore a ‘We’re not dating’ shirt to the press conference ahead of his fight.

Y’know, in case anyone was confused.

Meanwhile, David Dobrik has been forced to deny he’s dating Tana after speculation spread, simply tweeting: ‘R y’all on crack.’

So that’s a strong no, then.

Tana and Jake called it quits on their relationship six months after getting married, breaking the news to fans in an Instagram post.

The FaceTime singer wrote: ‘ok i don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird as f… i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives… i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did.

‘I’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.

‘Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year. [sic].’

Jake commented: ‘Wuv u’, before echoing the sentiments on his own page.

As far as break-ups go, it’s pretty cute.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Tana Mongeau supports ex Jake Paul in ‘we’re not dating’ shirt as David Dobrik shuts down dating rumours

MORE: Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul split less than six months after getting married





