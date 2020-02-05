Jail for roofing boss after builder falls 30ft to death at £7m Kensington mansion

A roofing company boss has been jailed after a builder plunged 30ft to his death while working on a basement at a £7 million home in Kensington.

Kevin Leathers, 41, had “flagrantly ignored” safety warnings and father-of-five Jon Currie was not wearing a harness when he died in Bedford Gardens, Southwark crown court heard.

Mr Currie was working for Leathers’s company G&L Scaffolding and Roofing when he suffered “catastrophic brain damage” in the fall in July 2017.

The experienced scaffolder, 36, lost his footing while taking down a temporary roof of corrugated iron panels.

Leathers, of Chesham, Bucks, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees, and was jailed on Monday for eight months.

The court heard he had been warned in April 2017 by health and safety in Kingston who spotted his crew, including Mr Currie, working in dangerous conditions without safety harnesses.

Prosecutor Simon Denison QC said Leathers was sent a letter reminding him of strict health and safety requirements. “This was a clear warning that practices were unsafe,” he said.

“It is obvious that being up on a temporary roof and without safety equipment is highly dangerous.”

When Mr Currie fell, he and another worker were again not wearing safety harnesses and no risk assessment had been carried out, the court heard.

He was also not qualified for the job he was doing that day. Mr Denison said: “[Leathers] failed to exercise his duty of care and as a result Jon Currie died while working for him. Leathers intentionally breached, or flagrantly ignored, the law.”

After sentencing, Mr Currie’s partner Maxine Carter said: “Jon was one in a million. He was a loving man who doted on his family and worked really hard to ensure we were all provided for.

“He was known for being a hard worker. He would help around the house and with the children. He loved spending time with them.

“Jon’s loss has been a huge blow to our family and he provided our only income. His death has caused us to have to move out of our home and move into several temporary accommodations.

“We miss him terribly and are pleased there has finally been some justice.”

Mr Currie was working on an extension to a double-storey basement when he died. The homeowner was adding space for a pool, sauna and gym.

Passing sentence, Judge Joanna Korner QC said: “After the letter in April, Leathers could not have been warned in clearer terms about the dangers of the activities undertaken.

“He failed to take appropriate steps. If death results from such failures you must expect to receive an immediate [prison] sentence.”

A charge of manslaughter by gross negligence was left to lie on file.