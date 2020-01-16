jai-mummy-di,-dolittle,-a-beautiful-day-in-the-neighborhood,-big-brother:-know-your-releases

This Friday is mostly dominated by Hollywood releases like the Oscar nominated 1917, fantasy drama Dolittle and Tom Hanks’ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Other films include the Hindi language comedy Jai Mummy Di and Mohanlal’s action-thriller Big Brother.

Jai Mummy Di

A still from Jai Mummy Di. Image from YouTube

What’s it about: The comedy follows a long-running feud between the mothers of a couple and how it gets in the way of their love story.

Who’s in it: Supriya Pathak, Poonam Dhillon, Sonnalli Seygall, and Sunny Singh

Why it may work: For Bollywood buffs and fans of comedy films, this may be a light-hearted choice for the weekend. Though Jai Mummy Di does not have any big names attached to it, cinemagoers may just want to watch it for Pathak and Dhillon’s chemistry onscreen.

1917

A still from 1917. Image from YouTube

What’s it about: The film follows two British soldiers in World War I, who must cross enemy lines to deliver a message which will prevent over a thousand men from walking into a deadly trap.

Who’s in it: George McKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, and Colin Firth

Why it may work: The war drama has been praised its technique of making an entire film appear as one continuous shot. Fans and followers of director Sam Mendes will definitely flock to theatres to catch this one, but it may appeal to those who have some interest in learning more about human history. 1917 has already won the Best Picture and Best Director accolades at this year’s Golden Globes, and has earned 10 Oscar nominations.

Dolittle

A still from Dolittle. Image from YouTube

What’s it about: Dolittle is a re-imagining of the classic tale by Hugh Lofting. From the looks of the trailer, the story is starkly different from Eddie Murphy’s comedic Dr Dolittle franchise.

Who’s in it: Besides Robert Downey Jr, the film boasts an impressive voice cast including Selena Gomez, Octavia Spencer, Ralph Fiennes

Why it may work: The film will appeal to cinemagoers of all ages. Additionally, as the Dolittle is Downey Jr’s first post-Marvel role, it will make his fans want to buy a ticket.

Just Mercy

A still from Just Mercy. Image from YouTube

What’s it about: Just Mercy is based on the case of Walter McMillan, an African-American death-row prisoner who was exonerated in 1993 after being convicted for a 1986 murder in Alabama. Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, took on McMillan’s case in 1988 which was his first case as an attorney.

Who’s in it: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers. Image from YouTube

What’s it about: This biographical drama is about the beloved American television icon Fred Rogers. The film is based on an Esquire article ‘Can You Say…Hero?’ by Tom Junod.

Who’s in it: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper

Big Brother

A still from Big Brother. Image from YouTube

What’s it about: According to IMDb, the film follows Sachidanadan, who is serve a sentence in a juvenile home after he is convicted for murder. After his release, the adult Sachinandan has to fight a druglord Edwin Moses

Who’s in it: Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Mirnaa, Siddique

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 19: 12: 26 IST