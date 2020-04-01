🔥Jagermeister launch bath bomb that will turn your bath green🔥

We’re always impressed with the lengths drinks brands go to when dreaming up something different to entice thirsty customers.

We’ve seen everything from gin-spired floral wreaths which come with garnishes that you can use in your G&T to booze-filled Easter eggs that are strictly for adults only.

The country’s bars and pubs may be closed for the foreseeable, but Jägermeister has come up with a way for you to still enjoy a Saturday night Jägerbomb – in the most immersive way possible.

Available to buy on their website shop now for the bargain price of £9.99, the gift set includes two handcrafted Jäger Bath Bombs that will not only fill your bathroom with distinctive notes like aniseed, sweet orange and cinnamon but will turn your water bright green while it’s at it too.

Wrapped in beautifully patterned bandanas, there are also two 2cl miniatures of the German digestif to enjoy – whether that’s in or outside of the tub, we’ll leave up to you.

The first person to try the Jäger Bath Bomb was super-fan Pete who set the scene by running a bath at 2am while listening to soothing techno.

He said: “It ticks all my boxes – there was a little splash when I dropped it in, a gentle waft of Jägermeister hitting my nose and a warming feeling of contentment”.

Does it sound like something that would float your boat? Splashing out on limited edition Jäger Bath Bomb gift set will set you back £9.99.

The beauty-booze duo no one asked for is available from the Jägermeister UK eshop now – but only while stocks last.

If it’s always been a deeply held dream to smell like a walking talking bottle of Jägermeister, now is your golden opportunity.

