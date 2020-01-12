jade-goody’s-son-bobby-brazier-‘buzzing’-after-making-runway-debut-at-milan-fashion-week

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier is all grown up and now a runway star after making his debut at Milan Fashion Week.

The 16-year-old made his ‘dreams come true’ on Saturday when he graced the runway during Dolce & Gabbana’s show at Teatro Metropol and he looked like an absolute pro.

Looking years older than his teen age, Bobby perfected the suave business look with a long pin-striped coat teamed with matching trousers, a crisp white shirt and tie and a bag.

Proud of his first walk, Bobby wrote in an Instagram post: ‘6 months ago I said give me 3 years I’ll be doing fashion week. Thankyou @dolcegabbana ! Dream come true tonight, I’m buzzin ! [sic]’

No doubt his father, Jeff Brazier, shed a tear.

Last year, it emerged that Bobby had signed to modelling agency Unsigned Group. Just weeks ago in December, he appeared in his first magazine spread for MMScene.net and it was quite an artsy shoot with Bobby pulling his best Blue Steel while modelling a Balenciaga coat and a pair of trendy glasses.

At the time, Bobby revealed his modelling aspirations and teased his Fashion Week plans.

Speaking to the Mail Online, the teen said: ‘Modelling has been great fun, I’m loving it: you get a chance to do something exciting.

‘I’m modelling alongside my apprenticeship; I’m not sure if it will be full time yet, we will have to see how it goes!’

He added: ‘I’m going to Paris and Milan with my agent Cesar in January – it’s going to be a great experience.’

Following his agency signing, Cesar Perin, director of Models at The Unsigned Group: ‘Bobby’s look is incredible – he has an incredible future ahead of him and with his Dad, Jeff, we are working together to make it as bright for him as possible.’

Bobby’s dad Jeff, who also shares son Freddie, 15, with Jade who passed in 2009, also opened up about the pressure he feels to ensure Bobby forges a successful career.

‘For the past 11 years it’s been all on me, the point I’ve got [Bobby] from school stage to work stage feels important and it’s freed something up for me. I feel less pressure because he’s out there and doing things for himself,’ Jeff previously told Metro.co.uk.

‘I like the idea of him now taking the reins and being on his way.’





