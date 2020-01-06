jacqueline-jossa-fangirls-over-her-own-billboard-while-milking-her-queen-status-to-announce-in-the-style-collab

You know you’ve made it when you’ve got your very own billboard, so it’s no surprise Jacqueline Jossa pretty much lost it when this became a reality for her.
The I’m A Celebrity winner is the latest star to team up with online fashion brand In The Style and as her collaboration was announced on Monday, she literally saw her name up in lights.
Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a shot of herself posing in front of her very own billboard sign and told fans she was having a real ‘pinch me’ moment – her first of 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Pinch me moment number 1 of 2020!!! I am SO SO excited to announce I’m working exclusively with @inthestyle and OMG we’ve got billboards with my name on! Crazy 🙀🙌🏻 Honestly I’m sure you girls know by now but I would never just put my name to something – I’ve always loved In The Style and what they stand for and I’m really excited to be working with the whole ITS team to create a collection for us REAL girls, I’m over buying clothes and them not fitting properly unless you’re a super model? You know what I mean right!? I’ve always been open about my body, my little problem areas and all that and I’m creating a range that has everything from casual pieces that I can just lounge with the kids in, to lovely dresses that actually FIT and cover everything they need to AND it’s going to be affordable for us working mums! 👌🏻 So excited to share that with you very soon and you can head to @inthestyle Instagram and give them a follow to find out when the range is dropping and all info to get first access to it! 🙌🏻❤ In the mean time i have picked out some of my fave January items that I think are easy to wear and perfect for now and they’re on site right now and they’ve given me an exclusive code to share with you ladies: use code QUEEN30 for 30% off the whole ITS website through January! I cannot wait to take you all on this journey with me, there’s so many exciting things to come – This isn’t just my range , it’s OURS and I want you to help me create it so please comment and let me know what you’d like to see from my range and I’m going to try make it happen!! I’m also going to share the journey with you, the fits of samples, find out what prints and shapes you want to see etc – you’re literally going to help me create it all! Thank you all for the support , without you this wouldn’t be happening! 💖 (PS outfit is from my new collection coming soon)
‘Pinch me moment number 1 of 2020!!! I am SO SO excited to announce I’m working exclusively with @inthestyle and OMG we’ve got billboards with my name on! Crazy,’ she wrote.
Jacqueline revealed she is so excited to be working with In The Style, as she’s always loved what the brand stands for and is hoping to create her own line that has everything from ‘casual pieces to lounge with the kids in’ to ‘lovely dresses that actually FIT and cover everything they need to.’
She said: ‘I cannot wait to take you all on this journey with me, there’s so many exciting things to come – This isn’t just my range, it’s OURS.’
The mum-of-two revealed she’ll be relying on fan input to come up with her designs, while promising to give her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her range coming together.
Jacqueline’s new line was announced on a huge TV screen at Media City in Manchester and, of course, she couldn’t resist milking her new ‘queen’ status while promoting her new venture, thanks to a little help from a gold crown and huge gold throne.
Suits her, no?
Looking chic in a khaki green shirt dress and thigh-high boots, it’s safe to say Jacqueline looked pretty chuffed with herself as she prepares to follow in the footsteps of Charlotte Crosby, Billie Faiers and Dani Dyer, who already work alongside the brand.
Her collab was teased at last month, with company CEO Adam Frisby sharing a snap of himself cosying up to Jacqueline to Instagram, following reports the former EastEnders is set to rake it in following her jungle success.
It’s reported that she’s landed herself a neat six-figure sum for the line, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Jacqueline has been massively in demand since winning I’m A Celeb and she’s been courted by some huge brands but she wanted to team up with In The Style because she’s a fan of their ranges.
‘She’s signed a huge six figure deal with them.’
Got a showbiz story?
If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.
MORE: Rose McGowan addresses Harvey Weinstein outside court ahead of rape trial: ‘You only have yourself to blame’
MORE: The Masked Singer 2020: Has Alison Hammond confirmed she’s Duck? – because we really hope so