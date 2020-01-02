jacqueline-jossa-defends-leaving-daughters-to-do-i’m-a-celebrity

Jacqueline Jossa has defended leaving her daughters at home to do I’m A Celebrity.

The actress, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle last month, flew out to Australia to spend three-and-a-half weeks in the Aussie jungle.

Jacqueline – who is mum to daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one, – shared a series of photos of herself and Mia to Instagram on Wednesday.

Alongside the pictures, Jacqueline opened up about the struggles of being a mum.

She wrote: “Being a mum is tough, even when you feel like you haven’t been your best self that day, and you are tired and need a rest, even when you feel like you’ve done nothing to warrant feeling a break!

Leaving my babies to go into the jungle was the HARDEST thing I have ever had to do.

“Leaving my babies to go into the jungle was the HARDEST thing I have ever had to do, and every single day I thought about them, some may criticise me for leaving them, that’s okay.

“You won’t understand my reasons, but I want to create a better life for them I want to be able to be at home and work, have date nights and family nights.”

She continued: “I went into the jungle for myself, an experience I will never forget.

Jacqueline struggled without her children during her time in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

“I learnt so much and have become and even better mummy for it.

“I wanted to be able to be at home more, earn money to put into my business and hopefully open doors to new adventures, which I have done, so my risk of leaping into jungle life was the right decision for me.

“My babies still love me and it was all worth it!”

Jacqueline concluded the post saying: “I guess what I’m trying to say is, if it’s for the right reasons, do it. Feel the fear and do it anyway!”

Fans praised the former EastEnders actress with one person writing: “Total respect making a better life for you and your children.”

Another commented: “So sad you have to explain yourself for leaving to go into the jungle, you shouldn’t have to!”

A third added: “You do YOU. Ignore anyone that says otherwise.”

During her time in the jungle, Jacqueline told her campmates: “I didn’t expect to learn anything about me. I thought I had myself figured out. I don’t.

“I’m never ever leaving my kids again. They’re the most special things in the world.”

