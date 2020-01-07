jacqueline-jossa-can’t-wipe-the-smile-off-her-face-in-first-sighting-after-signing-‘six-figure’-fashion-deal

Jacqueline Jossa looks over the moon right now – and justifiably so, as the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner has signed a big-money fashion deal.

The Queen of the Jungle, 27, was seen arriving back to London’s Euston station after a trip to Manchester – where fashion label In The Style is based – and she couldn’t keep the smile from her face.

Jacqueline was announced as the brand’s latest ambassador, following in the footsteps of the likes of Billie Faiers, Charlotte Crosby and Dani Dyer, on Monday.

The campaign is set to net Jacqueline a ‘six-figure’ sum, and she said the partnership fit in well with her personal style and values.

She revealed: ‘I’m so excited to be working with In The Style, I’ve shopped with them for years and they represent everything I believe in.

‘With my collection, I want to make ladies feel confident and strong, classy and sexy all at the same time. There really will be something for all of us and I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.’

Jacqueline’s collection will debut in February, but she kept her travelling outfit low-key as she attempted to make it through the station with minimal fuss.

She rocked grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody, and carried her belongings in a Mickey and Friends holdall.

Jacqueline, who previously starred as Lauren Branning in Eastenders, won over the nation and ended up being crowned Queen of the Jungle after impressing with her tenacity in the Bushtucker Trials and her personality.

Her time in the jungle wasn’t always easy, however, as rumours of her husband, Dan Osborne, cheating on her once again resurfaced while she was in the jungle.

Jacqueline decided to forgive him and focus on life with their two daughters instead after the former Towie star issued a grovelling public apology to his wife.

It looks like things are definitely going well for Jacqueline in 2020 – and long may that smile stay on her face for the coming year.





