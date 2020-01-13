jacqueline-fernandez-eyes-on-nita-ambani’s-multi-million-dollar-bag-worth-over-rs-2.6-crore

Nita Ambani, Jacqueline FernandezInstagram

If Bollywood stars leave you jaw-dropped with expensive things they carry every day, Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairperson, is here to give these celebrities a run for their money. Remember the time when Nita Ambani’s multi-million dollar bag had gone viral on the social media?

In an image posted by Karisma Kapoor on social media, Nita Ambani was seen wearing a white ensemble and carrying over 200-diamond encrusted Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag worth over Rs 2.6 crore. And since then, Nita Ambani’s bag has found its place on Bollywood actresses’ wants checklist including Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline wants to trade her handbag with Nita Ambani’s

Jacqueline recently appeared on the cover of Hello Magazine’s January 2020 issue. While speaking to the magazine, Jacqueline spoke about life, what she binges on, her passion and made her pursue acting career in Bollywood. During the interaction, Jacqueline was asked several questions on her workout routine and comfort food. But the one that caught everyone’s attention was when Jacqueline mentioned Nita Ambani while answering a question.

Jacqueline FernandezInstagram

When Jacqueline Fernandez was asked about whom she would like to trade her bag with, the Kick 2 actress, without giving a second thought, said she would trade her bag with Nita Ambani’s multi-million dollar Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag.

Hermès Himalaya Birkin: World’s most expensive bag

According to christies.com, Hermès Himalaya Birkin Bag is considered the ‘Holy Grail in a Handbag’ collection. It has more than 240 diamonds on its 18-karat-gold hardware.

Back in 2017, the white Himalaya crocodile diamond style bag fetched $379,261 at auction with Christie’s. With the deal, it became the most expensive bag ever sold, it was claimed. The auction house had described the bag as “an exceptional, matte white Himalaya Niloticus crocodile diamond Birkin”.

Kareena Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Karisma KapoorInstagram

According to christies.com, the Himalaya Birkin is crafted from Nile crocodile hide. The mention of Himalaya does not apply to the origin of the bag, but to the gradation of the colour. Named after the actor and singer Jane Birkin, Birkin bags are famous for their price tags and celebrity owners.

(With IANS Inputs)