jacqueline-fernandez-amid-covid-19-lockdown:-‘i-wanted-my-parents-to-be-with-me-right-now’

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 12: 26 [IST]

Amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic, many people are unable to meet their families stuck in different countries because of the lockdown. One amongst them is Jacqueline Fernandez, whose parents are in Bahrain. Recently, while speaking with a leading tabloid, the Race 3 actress said that she is in a bit of misery since she can't be with her parents because of the restrictions. Jacqueline was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "I wanted my parents to really be with me right now; I'm concerned about their health and how they are doing. The funny thing is that they're concerned about me and are like 'you're all alone there'. But I'm worried about my parents being on their own." The Sri Lankan beauty further added that she feels people, who have their parents by their side at present, rather "lucky". Talking about the same, she continued, "Right now they do need all the love, care and attention. They are vulnerable at this point, we need to be there for them." The actress also shared an update on her other family members and revealed that her sister, who stays in North Carolina in the US, is having a very tough time. "The supermarkets there are completely out of stock there are no products and medicines. My brothers, who are in Australia, are pretty sorted because they are in a very remote part in the country," shared Jacqueline. Meanwhile, Jacqueline admitted that she found it difficult to process the lockdown situation because she felt a bit "disoriented". However, the actress has been keeping busy by sharing workout tips videos and serenading her fans with her piano skills on social media. Recently, Jacqueline reunited with rapper Baadshah for a music video titled Genda Phool. The actress is all set to make her digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer. Also, reports suggest that she has signed a Telugu film opposite superstar Pawan Kalyan.