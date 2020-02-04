jacksonville-jaguars-to-host-two-nfl-games-at-wembley-in-2020-as-london-commitment-strengthens

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL franchise in history to hold multiple regular season games outside the US, after confirming they will play at Wembley Stadium twice during the 2020 campaign.

Having first played in London during the 2013 season, the Jaguars have visited the UK more times than any other franchise, and will now host games at the national stadium on back-to-back Sundays later this year.

Owner of the Jaguars, Shahid Khan, said: “The ability to play two home games, back to back, at Wembley Stadium over this season will further entrench the Jaguars’ popularity in London and throughout the UK during a time when the popularity of the NFL continues to grow rapidly in Europe and elsewhere beyond the United States.

“We’re privileged to be the first team in NFL history to play two home games in London during a single season and plan to make the most of it on game days and every day of the year.

“We’re really looking forward to deepening our relationship with London and the UK as a whole, and would also like to thank our fans in the UK who have been phenomenal ever since our first visit, seven years ago.”

In Pictures | Texans vs Jaguars | 03/11/2019

London hosted four regular season NFL games during the 2019 season, with two played at Wembley and the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting the others.

The move by the Jaguars means that they will play just six of their regular season ‘home’ games in Florida in 2020.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the move: “London is the sporting capital of the world, so I am absolutely delighted that the Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing two of their home games in our city from this year.

“The Jags have captured the imagination of Londoners and fans come from all over the UK and Europe to sample the incredible sporting action and unique atmosphere of the NFL. This is another major coup for our great city – and shows once again that London is open for world-class sporting events.”

The Jaguars finished bottom of the AFC South during the 2019 season, which ended with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday.