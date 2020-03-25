jackson-browne-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

by: CNN Wire

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 08: 14 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 08: 14 AM CDT

Jackson Browne performs onstage at 2019 SeaChange Summer Party benefitting Oceana held on September 07, 2019 in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Jackson Browne wants everyone to do what he did, whether they feel healthy or not.

The 71-year-old singer has revealed to Rolling Stone that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

He told the publication he self-quarantined as soon as he began to feel sick and he stresses that with so many probably not being tested, being away from others is important – especially since people can be carriers and asymptomatic.

“They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on,” Browne told Rolling Stone in the story that is also posted on his official site.

“That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Browne said he was tested after having a small cough and a temperature. This happened before mandatory stay at home orders were enacted in several states, he said.

While he’s not sure where he contracted the virus, Browne said, he noted that he was recently in New York City for Love Rocks NYC benefit.

New York City has the most cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and a White House public health expert has advised anyone who recently left the city to self-quarantine for two weeks in an effort to slow the pandemic.

The singer said he is feeling well and recuperating at home.

“My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” Browne said.

The legendary singer had a message for younger folks: “I think what young people need to know everywhere [is] they may be less likely, but they have to treat it.”

“They can spread this disease by not taking it seriously,” he said. “They can spread it to somebody by presuming they won’t have any adverse effects themselves, and they can, therefore, keep partying and going where they want to go. It’s just not true. They have to understand that everybody is part of the response to this.”