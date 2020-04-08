jackpot-actor-sachiin-joshi-offers-his-mumbai-hotel-to-bmc-for-quarantine-facility

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 13: 44 [IST]

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, actor Sachiin. J.Joshi has offered his Mumbai hotel to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to quarantine COVID-19 positive patients coming from abroad. The actor was approached by BMC and he agreed to lend his 36-room Beatle Hotel in Powai to them for quarantine facility. The Jackpot actor, who is currently stranded in Dubai, told IANS, "Mumbai being a densely populated city, there are not enough hospitals and beds to take measures to save our city. When the BMC approached us for help, we voluntarily agreed to help." He further added, "We've converted our hotel with the BMC's help into a quarantine facility for travellers. The entire building and rooms get sanitised regularly with staff equipped with the necessary gear." Sachiin's actress-wife Raina Joshi told the news agency, "I'm glad that our hotel in Powai 'The Beatle' has been given to the BMC for quarantining people. It's my husband's decision and I respect and support it. We have been distributing food from our hotel to all officials and people stuck on the road. Our team has been selflessly doing it for almost two weeks now and will continue to give our support till we can." Sachiin is also donating nutritious food boxes to policemen and municipal workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in India through his Big Brother Foundation. The actor was last seen in the horror film Amaavas opposite Nargis Fakhri. Last week, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered his personal office space in the city to BMC for quarantine purpose. "We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!" (sic), wrote BMC in a tweet, thanking King Khan and his wife Gauri.