jackie-shroff,-who-is-away-from-family,-urges-fans-to-stay-home-for-the-sake-of-loved-ones!

|

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 14: 59 [IST]

Amid the nationwide lockdown because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars are currently in self-quarantine, in which they are spending some quality time with their close ones. Unfortunately, Jackie Shroff is away from his family and is currently staying in their second home, which is between Mumbai and Pune. Recently, the Brothers actor took to his Twitter page to share a post, asking his fans to chill and spend time with their families at home, amid lockdown. Jackie captioned the video as, “Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus.” (sic) Check out his tweet here. Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus. https://t.co/EsIe6iCgAh

— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) April 2, 2020 In the video, the actor is seen thanking his fans for showering love on his son, Tiger and saying, “Main ek chaal ka ladka tha, ab bhi mera dil chali ka hai (I was a slum dweller, my heart still belongs in the slum).” Next, he is seen urging them to stay home by saying, “Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.” Jackie further said in the video that he could have gone home too, by getting a permit etc. However, he decided not to flout the lockdown and advised others to do the same. Meanwhile, the actor recently pledged to extend his support and contribute to the cause of daily workers, who have been badly hit by the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. His tweet read, “I wholeheartedly support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge every one else also to contribute online.” Jackie Shroff Unable To Make His Way To His Family, Is Stuck At Second Home Due To Lockdown Tiger Shroff’s Birthday Wish For Dad Jackie Shroff: ‘Won’t Ever Be As Cool, Good Looking As You’