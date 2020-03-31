jackie-shroff-unable-to-make-his-way-to-his-family,-is-stuck-at-second-home-due-to-lockdown

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 21: 56 [IST]

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India and across the world has turned life upside down for many. India went into a 21-day lockdown period on March 25, and it brought almost everything to a complete standstill. Jackie Shroff, who was at his second house between Mumbai and Pune when the lockdown was announced, found himself unable to make his way back to his primary home where his wife Ayesha Shroff, son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff are currently residing. Jackie spoke to Radio Nasha's RJ Anmol and said, "Unfortunately, I am not at home. Tiger, Krishna and wife (Ayesha) are at home. I am here at my second house between Pune and Mumbai. The curfew was announced at 12pm and I couldn't leave after that." Stressing on why the lockdown is necessary, he continued, "If you don't have even this little common sense, then the stupidity is quite disappointing. When you are told to stay where you are, the whole world is in crisis, India has more than 100 crore people. We will have to be very careful." He added, "Ye bahut bada cheez hai bhidu, bol diya ghar pe baitho toh ghar pe baitho (This is a really big thing, brother. Stay home when you are told to stay at home)." Jackie is living in his second house where he and his driver have been cooking food using the vegetables grown in the backyard. Like some other celebrities, he too has been volunteering to provide food for daily wage workers and stray animals.