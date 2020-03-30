jackie-shroff-struggling-to-make-his-solution-to-his-family,-is-stuck-at-second-home-because-of-lockdown

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 21: 56 [IST]

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India and around the world has turned life ugly for most. India went right into a 21-day lockdown period on March 25, also it brought everything to a whole standstill almost. Jackie Shroff, who was simply at his second house between Pune and Mumbai once the lockdown was announced, found himself struggling to make his in the past to his primary home where his wife Ayesha Shroff, son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff are residing. Jackie spoke to Radio Nasha’s RJ Anmol and said, “Unfortunately, I’m not in the home. Tiger, Krishna and wife (Ayesha) are in home. I’m within my second house between Pune and Mumbai here. The curfew was announced at 12pm and I couldn’t leave from then on.” Stressing on why the lockdown is essential, he continued, “Unless you have even this little good sense, then your stupidity is fairly disappointing. If you are told to remain what your location is, depends upon is in crisis, India has a lot more than 100 crore people. We shall need to be very careful.” He added, “Ye bahut bada cheez hai bhidu, bol diya ghar pe baitho toh ghar pe baitho (It is a really big thing, brother. Stay home if you are told to remain in the home).” Jackie is surviving in his second house where he and his driver have already been cooking food utilizing the vegetables grown in the backyard. Like various other celebrities, he too has been volunteering to supply food for daily wage workers and stray animals. ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Eban Hyams ON HOLIDAY; Calls Him ‘Her Favourite Fish’ ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Learns TO ACCOMPLISH THE LAUNDRY Amidst Self Isolation