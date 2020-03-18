Jackie is going to be in a threesome with Ron and Janelle in The Conners. Read to know all about it.

The Conners is an American situational comedy television series that is running on ABC. It is a spinoff continuation the of the long running series Roseanne. Werner Entertainment is the producer of the series and Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan are the developers. Roseanne was cancelled on May 2018, after which the development of The Conners was started.

Roseanne was cancelled because the star of the show Roseanne Barr made a racist comment on Twitter. The Conners premiered on 16th of October, 2018 on Tuesday 8pm. It had a total of ten episodes however on 26th of October, 2018 ABC ordered an extra episode.

Thus the total number of episodes changed to eleven. The show was renewed for a second season of thirteen episodes in 22nd of March 2019. Later on in May 14, 2019 ABC ordered six more episodes for the show. Thus the second season has nineteen episodes in total.



The second season premiered on 24th of September 2019.

We have been seeing that Jackie is in a throuple with Janelle and Ron. Now we got to know that Janelle and Ron are going to take the next step in their relationship with Jackie from a sneak peek exclusive to E! Here is the complete sneak peek.

“How does this work?” Jackie wonders. “Do you go make a sandwich while we’re doing it, and then when you two are doing it do I go make a sandwich, or am I the sandwich?”

“Janelle thought all three of us should be together,” Ron says.

Does that mean nobody gets a sandwich?

“I think it would make everybody the most comfortable,” Janelle explains. “I’ve never been with a woman. Jackie, have you?”

“Just myself, but that has not gone well,” Jackie jokes.

What do you guys feel about this? What are your predictions about the future of the show? Feel free to comment below.