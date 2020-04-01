🔥Jack Thorne 'feeling better' after suffering from suspected coronavirus🔥

Jack Thorne has said he is recovering from a bout of suspected coronavirus.

Thorne, whose oeuvre of work includes Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the TV adaptation of His Dark Materials and National Treasure, recently posted on Twitter that he believed he has contracted Covid-19 and was struggling with the deadly disease due to his asthma.

Thorne compared his symptoms to “having been run over by an elephant.”

However, having been prescribed oral steroids to cope with the symptoms, the 41-year-old said he was “feeling better”.

He told his 29,000 Twitter followers: “Feeling better after two days of steroids. Still v tired, but the elephant has been replaced by a mountain lion.

“Of course it could not be Covid (wish we had Germany’s resources) in which case this is not reassuring to anyone. But, for me, at this moment, the drugs have worked.”

Earlier this week, Thorne wrote on the social media platform he was suffering from coronavirus symptoms, explaining: “Seem to have Covid, which is not reacting great with my asthma.

“Amazing treatment from my GP over the phone, taking the time to give me all sorts of tests THEN consulting with a colleague before prescribing. Feel like I’ve been run over by an elephant but in total awe of the NHS.”

The writer has received a string of supportive messages from a series of stars, with Philip Pullman, Neil Gaiman, Josh Gad, Chris Addison and Jed Mercurio all wishing Thorne well.

Further explaining his health, Thorne later tweeted: “Can’t believe how kind everyone is being. Thank you. For all asthmatics out there asking he did a few tests to understand my breath and bpm, my blood oxygen has fallen quite low in the past (need to buy a meter thing).

“I was then prescribed some Prednisolone (oral steroids) to go with my symbicort (of which I’d already doubled my dose) and ventolin (blue) with a spacer.

“He said right we should assume it is Covid (I’ve had temp for three days, bad cough, exhaustion etc etc) but we treat the asthma first. He was amazing. Big love to all.”