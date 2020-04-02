🔥Jack Savoretti co-writes charity song with Italian fans while in lockdown🔥

Jack Savoretti has teamed up with his Italian fans to release his very first Italian track in a bid to support them throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The 35-year-old, who has Italian roots, wrote Andra Tutto Bene (Italian for All Will Be Fine) with fans from Italy during an Instagram live song-writing session during the early stages of lockdown in the country.

Written over two sessions, Savoretti recorded the song in his own home studio and worked with Florence and the Machine producer Cam Blackwood.

All the proceeds raised will be given to the SanMartino di Genova hospital in Northern Italy, which was one of the worst affected areas.

Speaking of the track, Deep Waters singer Savoretti explained: “Italy’s response to this once in a generation event has led the way for the world in its display of unity and beauty in all matter of circumstances.

“It was a true honour to write a song with so many of our Italian friends. To be invited into their lives for that moment and to hear of their individual experiences expressed through poetry and song was an incredible experience.”

The track is available through Savoretti’s Instagram account.

Celebrities supporting Clap for Carers to battle Coronavirus

Italy has found itself at the epicentre of the European coronavirus outbreak, with 110, 574 recorded cases of the disease and 13,155 deaths.

The Covid-19 crisis has encouraged other musicians release songs to help those struggling in lockdown, with U2 frontman Bono dedicating newest track Let Your Love Be Known to Italian residents after being inspired by footage of those on lockdown singing on their balconies.

Gal Gadot also divided the internet after she teamed up with several A-Listers to sing John Lennon’s hit Imagine as an act of support.