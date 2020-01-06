Jack Rodwell: ‘I’ve got a lot more to offer at the highest level – Sheffield United was a perfect offer for me’

Jack Rodwell has been studying footage of Sheffield United’s overlapping centre-backs in his bid to make an impact on his return to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has played most of his career in midfield but made his Blades debut at the back in Chris Wilder’s attacking system that has taken the top flight by surprise this season.

“The adjustment has been interesting but good,” Rodwell said. “The manager has been showing me lots of clips about playing the position I did in my first game.

“It’s not just about that role. I’m versatile and obviously I can play in midfield – it’s wherever the manager sees fit for me to play that day, then I’ll be ready and willing.

“It was just about staying patient throughout my time out of the game. There were plenty of offers on the table during that period but it was about finding the right home for me at this stage of my career.