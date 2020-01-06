Jack Rodwell: ‘I’ve got a lot more to offer at the highest level – Sheffield United was a perfect offer for me’

Jack Rodwell has been studying footage of Sheffield United’s overlapping centre-backs in his bid to make an impact on his return to the Premier League.
The 28-year-old has played most of his career in midfield but made his Blades debut at the back in Chris Wilder’s attacking system that has taken the top flight by surprise this season.
“The adjustment has been interesting but good,” Rodwell said. “The manager has been showing me lots of clips about playing the position I did in my first game.
“It’s not just about that role. I’m versatile and obviously I can play in midfield – it’s wherever the manager sees fit for me to play that day, then I’ll be ready and willing.
“It was just about staying patient throughout my time out of the game. There were plenty of offers on the table during that period but it was about finding the right home for me at this stage of my career.
“The other offers didn’t seem right but this one seemed perfect. It’s a great club and it just ticked every box. The manager is obviously brilliant, and that was very important to me. But the stature of the club, they’re doing well in the league and it just seemed right. I feel like I’ve still got a point to prove at the highest level so again, it ticks that box in that regard.”
Rodwell has suffered a series of injuries at Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland before spending last season at Blackburn.
As a free agent he came close to a move to Italy with Roma but they went for other options and he has returned to England with Wilder’s high-flying team as they look to stay within sight of the European places.
“When I say I have a point to prove, I just feel like I’ve got more to offer at this level for sure,” he said. “I’m still capable of playing at the highest level and that remains my ambition. I’m very ambitious and nothing has changed there.
“Roma was very close to happening, it was just unfortunate circumstances why it didn’t materialise but things are meant to happen for a reason, aren’t they? Fast forward a few weeks and I got the call from Sheffield United so it’s swings and roundabouts really.”