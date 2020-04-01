jack-honey’s-art,-beats-&-lyrics-exhibition-celebrates-emerging-artists

A cultural event that’s on our radar right now is Jack Honey Art, Beats & Lyrics (AB&L), a traveling exhibition that’s part visual and part auditory. But calling it an event is really an understatement. Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey (aka Jack Honey), AB&L brings communities together to discover emerging artists and to support local art, culture, and music. With more than 100 shows produced, the series has hit Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Brooklyn, just to name a few, and since its inception has worked with Sango, The Pharcyde, D Smoke, and many more.

The exhibitions include a selection of visual artists whose works are on display in a non-traditional gallery setting, with musical acts performing throughout the night. Highsnobiety was on the ground for the Brooklyn event, and we were blown away by the artists and how they use their passions to define who they are. That’s why we’re really excited to have partnered with Jack Honey to help spotlight AB&L and celebrate its contributions to culture.

To get things started, Highsnobiety curated a playlist with tracks by past AB&L musicians (and a handful of others we’ve been vibing to lately). Check out D Smoke, a classically-trained musician from Inglewood, California, who blew up after appearing on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. The playlist also includes Rapsody, a Grammy-nominated emcee hailing from North Carolina; Bas, a Queens, New York-native; and Chicago group Sidewalk Chalk (pictured above).

We’ll be covering more of Jack Honey Art, Beats & Lyrics, so keep it locked here. But for now, hit play above to get things flowing and visit JackHoneyABL.com to learn more.

