jack-grealish’s-captain’s-performance-in-helping-villa-keep-leicester-at-bay-further-highlights-bizarre-england-omission

It is now 31 matches since Brendan Rodgers last suffered defeat in a domestic cup tie, when the shimmering menace of Jack Grealish was on the opposing team.

Rodgers’s remarkable record in cup competitions stretches back to April 2015, when he was in charge at Liverpool for an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa, on an afternoon where Grealish first entered the national conscience.

Grealish was just a teenager on that day at Wembley yet here he provided further evidence of his maturity and ability to take control of the big occasion and become a talisman for the club he joined at the age of six years old.

Rodgers had branded him a “fantastic talent” before this first leg, and Grealish’s disciplined performance threatened a surprise win for Villa to tarnish Leicester’s pursuit of silverware.

The 24 year old led by example here, taking the ball into spaces Leicester were reluctant to go down and relieving the pressure with his running.

There was one wonderful moment late in the first half when he had the ball on the touchline, surrounded by Leicester players, but still manoeuvred his way out of danger to keep possession.