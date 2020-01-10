Jack Grealish wouldn’t look out of place in a Manchester City shirt – why he’s key to Aston Villa

Having played as a 10 or a left winger in his early days, Jack Grealish has established himself as an eight in the heart of Villa’s midfield, making driving runs to break lines and carry his team up the pitch. Strong, creative and fantastic on the ball, one of his absolute best attributes is decision making, aided by meticulous research of opposition, as he recently explained to The Athletic:
“I know in advance the player I’m coming up against in the next game, whether they will be strong, fast, easy to get at, technically good or bad… If I’m up against a fast, strong player, I change my game. I move it quicker and play one-twos to get around him.”
This preparation combines well with his high-level reading of the game – Grealish passes when he needs to and dribbles when appropriate.
In the 1-1 draw with Leicester on Wednesday night he was part of a Villa team sat in a low block defending a 1-0 lead, shifting from side to side and blocking space while their visitors kept the ball for minutes at a time.
An interception near the Villa box afforded Grealish a rare moment to enjoy possession but rather than dart forward and try to spring a counter, he wisely carried the ball to half way, drew a defender out then shifted his balance to accelerate past, winning a free-kick and ending Villa’s exhausting shift in the trenches.
Grealish is the most fouled player in the Premier League this season by some distance with his 88 free-kicks won 20 more than Wilf Zaha in second place, from two games fewer. It’s in the final third where he really excites though as his six goals and five assists from midfield show.
The stunning finish against Manchester United, where Grealish lobbed David De Gea with a powerful, curling effort from a tight angle was the mark of a truly gifted player and one of the only in a Villa shirt who Pep Guardiola will be actively worried about facing on Sunday evening.
Manchester City have been vulnerable to set-pieces for a while now, with attacks at the near post causing real problems in a defence lacking in height. Any free-kicks Grealish can win around the final third could then lead to a crucial opener which Villa can drop back and defend, hoping to pick City off on the counter.
However Dean Smith approaches the match the only guarantee is that if Grealish plays well, so will Aston Villa. The big test is how they cope defensively against one of the best sides in Europe, a team in which Grealish wouldn’t look at all out of place.