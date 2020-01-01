jack-grealish-strike-guides-aston-villa-to-crucial-win-at-burnley-after-being-denied-by-another-mood-killing-var-decision

Jack Grealish boosted Aston Villa’s hopes of survival by inspiring victory at Turf Moor.

The Villa midfielder created the opener for Wesley Moraes before adding a second goal, with Chris Wood pulling a goal back which meant Dean Smith’s team needed to cling on for victory.

Sean Dyche’s side have now lost six of their last eight Premier League games and are in danger of getting sucked into a relegation fight themselves.

Only the video-assistant referee denied Grealish a further goal, with Jarred Gillett at Stockley Park stretching the relevance of every action in the build-up to new levels.

Gillett ruled Wesley’s heel to be millimetres offside well before Ezri Konza crossed for Grealish to head home. Players needed to jog on the spot to keep warm and fans chanted their disapproval of VAR while Gillett eventually proved there was an infringement.

It meant when Villa did opened the scoring in the 27th minute they waited for confirmation of the goal standing before starting their celebrations.

Grealish was the creator, despite finding himself with five defenders in front of him on the edge of the penalty area.

He exchanged passes with Wesley before finding his team-mate a yard of space by squeezing his pass through the ruck of players. The Brazilian took a touch with his chest and fired through Nick Pope’s legs for his first goal in 13 Premier League games.