jack-grealish-and-danny-ings-to-be-given-england-chance-ahead-of-euros-as-gareth-southgate-ponders-late-changes

Gareth Southgate is preparing to hand Euro 2020 auditions to striker Danny Ings and midfielder Jack Grealish as he considers late changes to his squad.

Ings is set to be the beneficiary of Harry Kane’s injury, which is causing England manager Southgate his biggest headache.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourino has raised the possibility of Kane not playing again this season, leaving Southgate having to consider the unthinkable.

Ings has scored 16 goals for Southampton this season and, along with Aston Villa captain Grealish, has put himself in line for a call-up for the March friendlies against Italy and Denmark.

Southgate has watched the last two performances of Grealish, in the Carabao Cup against Leicester and in Villa’s thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.