jack-gleeson’s-first-tv-role-since-game-of-thrones-sounds-nothing-like-king-joffrey

Jack Gleeson was so good at being the sadistic King Joffrey on Game of Thrones that he took a break from TV acting because of the intense fan reactions — but after a six-year hiatus from the small screen, the 27-year-old Brit is coming back to TV for the BBC comedy Out of Her Mind. The series comes from comedian Sara Pascoe and will be executive produced by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, the RadioTimes reports. The six-part series will explore what it takes to survive heartbreak and familial dysfunction, according to BBC, and will shakeup the traditional style of sitcoms by incorporating animation, science and eccentric characters. In addition to Pascoe and Gleeson, Out of Her Mind will co-star Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson, and Navin Chowdhry.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

As for Gleeson, although he left television the former child actor continued honing his craft by acting in theatre. He even founded the Dublin-based Collapsing Horse Theatre Company, where he served as a producer and company member. The nicest part about theatre? No memes.