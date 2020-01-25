Jack Fincham’s most awkward Celebs Go Dating moments – and he called one date a moron

Jack Fincham shocked Love Island fans on Saturday morning after he announced he has become a father for the first time.

The pen salesman took to Instagram to share the most adorable photo of him cradling his gorgeous daughter Blossom Fincham.

In the moving post, he went on to thank his family and friends for their support and despite him and the mother of his child not being together, Jack insists they ‘are great friends’ and their ‘priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl’.

Jack rose to fame on Love Island in 2018 where he won the show with then-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

However, the couple decided to part ways in April last year after ‘trying to make it work’.

Since then, the 28-year-old has appeared on Celebs Go Dating as he continues the search for love – and it’s safe to say he had a few awkward encounters on there.

So in light of his amazing news, we thought we would take a look at some of Jack’s most awkward Celebs Go Dating moments (sorry Jack).

During one of his dates, Jack started things by asking beauty Chiara about her tattoos.

After she told him she had one which says ‘Everything happens for a reason,’ she gave the example of their date hypothetically not going well and the waiter instead asking her for a drink.

Without missing a beat, Jack went into wingman mode and attempted to make things work with her and the poor bartender.

Calling him over, he said ‘This is Chiara,’ and, upon realising they were both from Italy, he added: ‘Well that makes a lot of fing sense.’

With Chiara attempting to be polite, she told the bartender in Italian: ‘He’s trying to embarrass me so I will let you carry on working.’

Undeterred, the 28-year-old told the waiter: ‘She said she was attracted to you so…’ before Chiara interjected: ‘He’s trying to embarrass me so carry on working.’

Clearly a little puzzled by the experience, Chiara went on to tell Jack: ‘I want to be on a date with you,’ before he bluntly told her: ‘I don’t wanna be on [this date] anymore.’

Yikes.

As you can imagine this didn’t go down too well with Jack….

During his time on the E4 show experts, Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson gave him feedback about one of his dates Khloe, who thought he wasn’t over his Love Island ex Dani Dyer.

In the episode, the experts asked Khloe, ‘Do you think you were a good match with Jack?’ To which she replied: ‘Yes we are a good match but things would be better if circumstances were different as I think he is too newly single.’

‘I don’t even think about my other relationship,’ Jack replied. ‘It’s not a thing.’

When asked if he ever talked about Dani on the date, he quipped: ‘Never. That’s a basic rule, I’m not silly.’

Anna then told him: ‘You have just come out of a really high-profile relationship whether you like it or not. It’s really for you to rewrite the next chapter, “Am I going to be Jack from Love Island who went out with Dani Dyer, or am I going to be Jack?”‘

Jack admitted: ‘I’m going to be honest, I actually find it quite hard to be dumped in front of someone and date them. I actually am struggling with it.’

During the mixers Jack spots ‘a sort’ called Caoney and not only does he get her name wrong…but he also called her a moron.

After deciding to go on a date, the pair go off for drinks and things get a tad awkward.

He exclaimed to the camera: ‘Even though my key didn’t fit her lock, Korney? is it Korney? She’s a sort.’

Although it didn’t go unnoticed by his date as she said: ‘You didn’t know how to pronounce my name at first did you?’

The conversation then went to ‘where are you from?’

Caoney responded: ‘Originally from Wolverhampton but moved to Devon when I was 13.’

‘I’m from South East London,’ Jack continued.

And that is where the confusion began because Caoney pointed out they lived quite far apart and for some reason, Jack seemed to think Devon was near Scotland….

Things then took a turn as he realised and said ‘oh we are not opposite ends you moron.’

Oh well never mind Jack.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Jack Fincham shocks fans as he announces he has become a dad

MORE: Celebs Go Dating’s Jack Fincham wound up as date says he’s not over Love Island ex Dani Dyer





