jack-fincham-shocks-fans-by-revealing-he’s-become-a-dad

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has stunned fans by revealing that he has become a dad for the first time.

Jack, 28, shared the news on Instagram, and introduced followers to his new daughter – baby Blossom.

He also revealed that he and Blossom’s unnamed mother were ‘great friends’ and that they were committed to ‘co-parenting’.

The new dad, who dated Dani Dyer in the reality show, was pictured adorably cradling the tot in his arms, and captioned the image: “I’m normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media. This blessing I chose not to. I’m just a normal geezer, who went on a TV show, which throws you straight into the public eye… which I will forever be grateful for.

I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.

“This is undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other.

“I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, ” he continued, “also to my little girl’s mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout.

“Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

“I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.”

The shock news sent many of his 2.2million followers into meltdown.

Former Love Island star Eyal Booker said: “Whaaattt!!! Congratulations bro! Wishing you health and happiness. You’re going to be the best dad!”

Another former LI contestant, Laura Anderson, gushed: “Yaaaayyyy so beautiful. Well done to mum! Can’t wait to meet her.”

“Congratulations and well done you for keeping private time for yourself and your family,” another wrote.

