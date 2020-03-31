Jack Black shirtless Tik Tok debut is taking the world by storm, making everyone laugh their hearts out. Check it out.

Jack Black is now on TikTok!

The ‘Jumanji’ actor, Jack Black drops a shirtless dance video on TikTok. It was his first video in which he was freely dancing wearing sunglasses, a cowboy hat, boots and black shorts.

Coronavirus silver-linings: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok… pic.twitter.com/O5ji9L2dgv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

Jack is the one who never fails to make us laugh; even his small act is so funny that we can’t take it without smiling or laughing. During this time of pandemic, when everyone is so tensed he keep on entertaining us through his short 30 seconds video.

The 50- year- old actor has made his debut on TikTok (@jackblack) and has become trending within no time. He joined the TikTok somewhere around this weekend. He is seen performing a freestyle dance in his backyard. Jack was being so goofy and showed some of her high kicks, twists and twirls, jumps and a little bit of running. We can’t say whether it was his dance or his outfit that made the video so hilarious.

Some people tweeted the video and said that he helped them in uplifting their mood amid this coronavirus pandemic. Jack Black is definitely trying to learn some new things and making us happy during this quarantine. He is trying to put smiles on others’ faces during these hard times.

A basketball player Rex Chapman shared his video with caption, ‘Coronavirus silver-linings: Jack Black is now on Tik Tok…’ The clip became so hit within just few hours of sharing.

Various fans commented with messages like, ‘Watched this 10 times’, ‘Athlete’, ‘My God, he is beautiful’ and many more.

Admit it or not, he is one of the best comedic star.