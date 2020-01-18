‘jabba-the-jihadi’-played-major-role-in-enslaving-yazidi-women

January 18, 2020 | 12: 44pm | Updated January 18, 2020 | 12: 48pm

The morbidly obese ISIS militant who was captured by Iraqi forces last week is one of the main architects of the enslavement and sexual exploitation of Yazidi minority women, according to a French military journal.

The 560-pound Abu Abdul Bari — nicknamed “Jabba the Jihadi” by Iraqi forces after Jabba the Hutt, the slug-like gang leader in “Star Wars” — was known as the Mufti of Mosul, one of the main leaders of ISIS, known for his incendiary religious decrees or fatwas, Iraqi security officials said.

Bari, also known as Shifa al-Nima, provided the religious justification for the enslavement of hundreds of Yazidi girls and women after ISIS forced thousands of the religious minority group to flee their home in August 2014.

“Above all, this ‘mufti’ gave religious justifications for slavery and for the torture and ethnic cleansing of certain ethnic minorities in Iraq, including the Yazidi,” said a report in Zone Militaire.

Months after the 2014 attack on the Yazidis, “Dabiq,” a digital magazine published by ISIS on the dark web, ran an article saying that female members of the Yazidi, an ethnically Kurdish minority, could be enslaved and treated as spoils of war.

“One should remember that enslaving the families of the kuffar — the infidels — and taking their women as concubines is a firmly established aspect of Shariah or Islamic Law,” according to the October 2014 report in the magazine titled “The Revival of Slavery Before the Hour” or judgment day.

The article continued that “after capture, the Yazidi women and children were then divided according to the Shariah amongst the fighters of the Islamic state … to be divided as spoils of war.”