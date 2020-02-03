J.Lo's daughter Emme Maribel Muniz performs at Super Bowl as Marc Anthony says he's 'so proud'

The hottest luxury and A List news

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira lit up the Super Bowl stadium with the best halftime show the world has seen since Beyonce shut it down in 2013.

From Shakira becoming a meme to Lopez putting her Hustlers pole dancing lessons to use, the show also marked a very special stage debut for J.Lo’s daughter: Emme Maribel Muniz.

Muniz is Lopez’s eleven year old daughter with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and has clearly inherited her parents’ flair for the stage.

(Getty Images)

Muniz appeared in a illuminated sphere, holding a golden microphone as she led a children’s choir in a rousing cover of ‘Let’s Get Loud.’

She proved she has her mother’s pipes as she effortlessly belted out the song and segued into lines from ‘Born in the USA.’ Shakira also provided accompaniment on the drums – because she could.

(Getty Images)

Dressed in a Versace-logo print hoodie, white pleated skirt and gold chain belt, she and the choir behind her were dressed in all-white outfits.

Her mother later joined her, dramatically revealing a feathered outfit inspired by the Puerto Rican flag. They both sang and grinned at each other, before Muniz left the stage as Lopez and Shakira broke into the hit song ‘Waka Waka.’

Muniz’s father, Marc Anthony, also took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter’s stage debut. Saying that he was “so proud”, he shared a picture of Emme performing and wrote, “Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours.”

Lopez also posted a gallery of pictures from her Super Bowl performance, which led with a shot of her daughter singing as she strutted her stuff in a Puerto Rico-inspired outfit.

It was just one of many Super Bowl Instagram posts that Lopez published to social media, with another calling the evening “the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined.”