j.lo-broke-out-more-colorful-fitness-gear-during-her-pre-lockdown-workout

Whatever the situation may be, Jennifer Lopez always steps out in style. The fact that she headed out in her best workout gear to get some exercise ahead of Florida’s impending lockdown just proves how dedicated she is to her routine.

Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez spent Wednesday evening (April 1) out at their favorite Miami gym just ahead of a 30-day order for those in the area to stay indoors. The pair had already been spending the rest of their time social distancing. When photographed, they were seen leaving a facility that was closed with a white sign on it advising potential visitors to “stay home, stay safe.”

Lopez opted for a bright red bra with spaghetti straps as well as ornate bandana-print leggings, while Rodriguez chose an all-back workout look. Her trusty bejeweled Starbucks cup was in tow as well.

The pair will be ordered to remain at home starting Friday, April 3 by Florida governor Ron DeSantis, thanks to an order that will remain in place until April 30. That means residents will only be able to head out to partake in “essential services,” and gyms are not one of those.

“It makes sense to make this move now,” DeSantis said in a press briefing about the decision. Essential services include grocery runs, trips to the doctor’s office, and other “must-do” periods where leaving home is absolutely warranted.

Luckily, J.Lo and her family have been keeping busy while social distancing already. The pair have created fun TikTok challenge videos and even turned their backyard into a baseball field during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ll be fine – but at least Lopez got one more cool workout look in before the lockdown takes place.