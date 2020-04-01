J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’ Online Hub For Kids, Families & Fans

J.K. Rowling has launched an online Harry Potter hub for kids, families and fans to tap into during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the site, the hub will include “special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom!”

Rowling said on Twitter today, “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”