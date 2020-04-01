🔥J.K. Rowling launches Harry Potter At Home for kids and parents in isolation🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling, has launched a new platform to help children, parents, carers and teachers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Called ‘Harry Potter at Home’, it is a space for kids to discover Harry Potter and the initiative has partnered with Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic. It includes word searches, quizzes, crosswords and drawing guides among other activities.

Rowling tweeted today: “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com.”

A statement on the site explained Harry Potter at Home is “where you’ll find all the latest things to keep you occupied – from special activity kits from Bloomsbury to Scholastic, to nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!) fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and more. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom.”

Rowling has also announced that the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will be available for free in six languages in audiobook form on Audible. It will also be free in ebook form in 20 languages on Overdrive for the month of April.

Rowling said in a statement: “The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic. I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

The new hub, supported on the Wizarding World site (formerly known as Pottermore), follows the March 20 announcement that Rowling has granted a temporary Open Licence which allows teachers to post videos of themselves reading the Harry Potter series outloud to their classes.