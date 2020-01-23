j-hus-shares-snippets-of-new-album-and-confirms-release-date

J Hus has shared snippets of his second album online and confirmed the record’s release date.

The rapper, who released his debut album ‘Common Sense’ in 2017, previously shared two new singles last year in ‘Must Be’ and ‘No Denying’.

A leak of Hus’ second album, which appears to be called ‘Militérian Melodies’, appeared online earlier this year. It followed the musician revealing he had had his music stolen from him. “I’d be lying to you if I told you I know what’s going on,” he tweeted. “I’ve lost control of my music so I’m sorry. Even if I never drop music again, I’m workin hard on the clothing. The worlds number 1 fashion designer.”

On Instagram earlier today (January 22), Hus posted a video that skipped through brief cuts of tracks. In the caption, he wrote: “The only song missing is the Ella Mai one. We’ll add it when it’s cleared. OUT THIS FRIDAY”.



He posted the same video on Twitter with the caption “Militérian Melodies’, while he added in another tweet: “No hard copies till the 7th of feb my milit.”

No hard copies till the 7th of feb my milit. — The !llumi Nation ☀️ (@Jhus) January 22, 2020



As well as an Ella Mai collaboration, the record is expected to feature an appearance from Jamaican artist Koffee.

J Hus’ debut album ‘Common Sense’ won the award for Best Album at the NME Awards 2018 and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2017.

In October 2019, the rapper gave fans an update on his second record, telling them: “This album is very good as well.” In the same message, he also “sincerely apologise[d] to anyone I’ve intentionally and unintentionally hurt or done harm to.”

“Please forgive me. I was probably at a stage where I didn’t know myself,” he said. “Everyday I look back at my history and feel regret.”